    Star Trek: Enterprise

    Published Mar 10, 2013

    Keeping Tabs On The Enterprising Scott Bakula

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Scott Bakula has been most enterprising lately. Star Trek’s former Captain Jonathan Archer has several projects on the way. He’ll star opposite Geena Davis in an as-yet-untitled TNT pilot based on the exploits of Mackenzie Green, a real-life bounty hunter/bail bondswoman whose unorthodox methods and unique personality give her a leg up on the competition. Bakula is on board as Green’s former husband, Pete, who happens to be a cop. In addition to the pilot, which will be directed by Dean Devlin, Bakula will appear in an upcoming episode of Two and a Half Men (keep an eye on StarTrek.com for more about that) and in director Steven Soderbergh’s HBO movie Behind the Candelabra, in which he plays the man who introduced Liberace (Michael Douglas) to his longtime lover (Matt Damon).

    Bakula will also be on view soon in the indie films Snap and Elsa and Fred, the latter of which also stars Christopher Plummer, who portrayed General Chang in Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country.

