Enterprise - 10 Years Later

Star Trek: Enterprise debuted on September 26, 2001 -- or 10 years ago today. It boggles the mind to imagine how much the world has changed since then, both the real world and the Star Trek universe. Enterprise premiered little more than two weeks after the events of 9-11. George W. Bush was President of the United States. Tony Blair was still Britain's Prime Minister. Osama Bin Laden ranked as the planet's most-wanted fugitive. And on the entertainment side of things, UPN was a television network, Rick Berman and Brannon Braga continued to run the film and television ends of the Star Trek franchise, and they launched Enterprise -- the title of which initially did not include the Star Trek prefix -- with a two-hour premiere entitled "Broken Bow." More than 12.5 million viewers tuned in to the well-reviewed opener and the future looked bright.However, as fate would have it, Enterprise got the axe in 2005 after only four seasons. Some fans complained that the show, a Star Trek prequel, didn't find its legs until season three, even season four, by which time too many people had tuned out. Fans argued about continuity/canon elements, about the theme song, about... well, pretty much everything. And, of course, even the Enterprise finale stoked controversy, with detractors arguing that Scott Bakula and company deserved better than a one-hour closer that seemed to wrap much of the Enterprise saga into a Star Trek: The Next GenerationB-story featuring Jonathan Frakes and Marina Sirtis.Today, many fans are clamoring for a new series. In the meantime, it's worth reassessing Enterprise's legacy. In a poll conducted by StarTrek.com just last month, fans voted Enterprise the "most-underrated" Star Trek series. Many skeptics are rediscovering the show and appreciating its merits, while longtime fans are finding that it's aged quite well. Newer fans, those who came into the fold following the release of Star Trek (2009), seem to appreciate it tremendously as they watch Enterprise episodes on DVD, in repeats, and on StarTrek.com.So, let the debate begin. If you didn't care for Enterprise back in the day, but love it now, let us know why. Are you a newbie and think Enterprise is totally of a piece with Star Trek? Chime in. Actually, whatever your thoughts, tell us how you feel about Enterprise 10 years later.