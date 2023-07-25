Discovery Novel Fear Itself Arriving in June

Here’s the official synopsis:

Lieutenant Saru is a Kelpien, a member of a prey species born on a world overrun by monstrous predators…and a being who very intimately understands the nature of fear. Challenged on all sides, he is determined to surpass his origins and succeed as a Starfleet officer aboard the U.S.S. Shenzhou.

But when Saru breaks protocol in order to prove himself to his crewmates, what begins as a vital rescue mission to save a vessel in distress soon escalates out of control. Forced into a command role he may not be ready for, Saru is caught between his duty and the conflicting agendas of two antagonistic alien races. To survive, he will need to seek a path of peace against all odds, and risk compromising the very ideals he has sworn to uphold….

Star Trek: Discovery: Fear Itself will run 305 pages and be available as a trade paperback, eBook and eAudio title, priced at $16.00 in the U.S. and $22.00 in Canada. It’ll be out on June 5, and is available now for pre-order at www.simonandschuster.com.