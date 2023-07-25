Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Publishing

    Published Apr 6, 2018

    Discovery Novel Fear Itself Arriving in June

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    And the next Star Trek: Discovery novel will be… Fear Itself, written by veteran Trek author James Swallow and set for release in June from Simon & Schuster/Pocket Books. Swallow’s previous Trek books include The Latter Fire, Sight Unseen, Cast No Shadow, Synthesis and Myriad Universes: Seeds of Dissent. StarTrek.com is pleased to share details about the adventure and offer a First Look at the Fear Itself cover.

    Here’s the official synopsis:

    Lieutenant Saru is a Kelpien, a member of a prey species born on a world overrun by monstrous predators…and a being who very intimately understands the nature of fear. Challenged on all sides, he is determined to surpass his origins and succeed as a Starfleet officer aboard the U.S.S. Shenzhou.

    But when Saru breaks protocol in order to prove himself to his crewmates, what begins as a vital rescue mission to save a vessel in distress soon escalates out of control. Forced into a command role he may not be ready for, Saru is caught between his duty and the conflicting agendas of two antagonistic alien races. To survive, he will need to seek a path of peace against all odds, and risk compromising the very ideals he has sworn to uphold….

    Star Trek: Discovery: Fear Itself will run 305 pages and be available as a trade paperback, eBook and eAudio title, priced at $16.00 in the U.S. and $22.00 in Canada. It’ll be out on June 5, and is available now for pre-order at www.simonandschuster.com.

