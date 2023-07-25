Designing The Future: 'Discovery''s Brilliant Design Team Talks Makeup and Costumes at Paley

JM: For the process for Ariam 2.0, it definitely was better for us, because we reversed the lip process. We put the lips on first, and then the prosthetic over on this second version we did the face and the lips on top. Which cut the hour off. It's a lot of calling Glen and saying, "Hey, maybe change that," and he's like "Oh, that's a great idea, but I want to do this." Then it comes together and you're like, that shaves off five more minutes which, in the end, is five more minutes of screen time [for the actor], instead of five minutes in the chair.

GH: There's just so much to shoot, and the show is so, I don't want the beat the word up, but it's so ambitious in terms of the scope and the production value, so, literally five minutes makes a difference in the chair. It's just one more shot that we get, in the day.

GP: The AV suits were another huge collaboration, which I do with the props department. We do the bio-suit underneath. I designed the concept for that actual suit itself, and then we built it with our props guys. We use an outside house as well, that we work with, so it's 3D printed first, and then we mold them and run them in the thermoplastic. And all the pieces are made that way and then hinged together in certain places.

MC: I think we shall move back to the Klingons with Kol Sha, played by Kenneth Mitchell. He played Kol in the first season, Kol Sha in this episode, then I killed him, and then he played my son. I think a lot of fans are excited to see a very archetype role of being old curmudeon-y Klingon, and I love his design. You have the ridges, but also just the complexity of the age, and the scars...

GH: We wanted it to reflect Kol, as well, but not look like the same Klingon, just with hair. I'm sure everyone has seen all of the posts about the Klingon hair, from season one. But from the beginning, there were lots of discussions, and we knew eventually we were going to use hair, not only as part of the character, but in a very purposeful way, to distinguish from house to house. Each of them would have their own hair aesthetics. There's a Next Generation episode called “Rightful Heir,” in which Kahless is brought back and it ends up being a clone DNA replica, but the concept of it has very much to do in the way hair plays into religio-philosophical mythology, it's something that's very interesting to us.