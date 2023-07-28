The 'Star Trek: Discovery' Cast is Here for Your Consideration

Star Sonequa Martin-Green also felt enormity of Trek as soon as she stepped into the role of Michael Burnham. She wasn’t a fan of Trek growing up, she told the Paley audience, and so she had a lot to learn. “[The cast] took it so seriously and realized how important it is,” Martin-Green explained. “We just care [about the franchise] so much. I had to learn a lot about the universe, about what it means to be Vulcan, [and] about what it takes to carry a story like this. I had to learn a lot about quantum mechanics and xeno-anthropology. I like to know what I’m talking about, so i spent a lot of nights in the rabbit hole of Wikipedia.”

And even beyond the practical aspects of the Trek universe, the show itself was an entirely new beast unlike the franchise had ever seen before. “We had a lot to learn even about our identity as Star Trek: Discovery,” the actress said, speaking about the show’s American home on CBS All Access. “How could we be new and yet old at the same time? What did it mean to be streaming and hyper-serialized?”