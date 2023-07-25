'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Music, VFX, and More

JR: But it's a very fine line to walk. I feel as though I'm standing in the shadow of giants. We're talking about [the music of] some of the greatest film and television composers ever, and to stand up to that is a pretty tall task, but you try to just walk the line. Last season, when we ended with the Enterprise and knowing that it was Captain Pike, I was like, "Oh, canon says that Pike and Spock must be together." This is in my mind, not being talked about with producers and writers, so I thought, "At some point we'll probably see Spock, right?" I started thinking about it then and what a Spock theme might be… so last season and this season for Vulcans, I used a lyre harp, and I used a wind instrument called a duduk, which is a Middle Eastern instrument. It's very evocative and very emotionally evocative, and it has worked really well in the context of the show. Now, when I was writing for Spock as a boy, I thought, "Oh, okay, so I can write something here that's a little deconstructed and not such a big, emotional, ‘Oh my God, it's Spock thing,’ yet because he's still just a kid and it's a flashback." Once we get into episodes where Spock becomes a main character of the show, I'll have to think about it in a different way.

NA: I noticed throughout your career, you've picked a lot of dark material, sci-fi. What do you think it is people like about that genre? Why do you like it?

AK: That's a great question. I don't know why I've always been attracted to the darker side of things. Maybe there's something wrong with me. It's just I like to have fun in my normal life. You can ask my wife. You can ask my kids. I like to have a great time. I think I'm attracted to the darker side of things because it allows me to exorcise those demons in a safe way. Maybe audiences are attracted to the darker side of things because it's like watching a car crash. They're able to examine these darker things without it being too close, and too close to the heart. I can't underscore enough how amazing Jason and his team are. They work tirelessly. You have to figure every shot goes through 40 to 60 revisions. We have very little time to do it. As Jeff said, we try and tell the stories from the inside out. It's not just, "How amazing can the shot be?" It's "How does it work in the emotional context of the story?"

NA: You've got an updated look. How do you balance that with what's familiar for the fans? What's the balance there? Was there anything you definitely knew you didn't want to do or was it just as you went along?

Olatunde Osunsanmi: I think season one felt darker in general, and we knew right off the bat we wanted to go to a lighter tone, a tone that kept a level of emotional reality. I think people are so nostalgic, [and] they think in such a nostalgic way about the Enterprise and Spock. What we didn't want to do [was] the dark version of that. It felt wrong tonally. There were so many things [to get right] in the first episode: the music, the visual effects themselves, the production design. The way all departments coordinate is critical. It's not just this department does this, and that department does that. It's everybody has to talk to each other and understand the global vision. What are the colors of the scene? What's the light of the scene? How are the visual effects going to work in the scene? How's the camera going to move in the scene? All of these things are interconnected in a way that creates a sort of invisible effect. What we want to do is bring a lot more joy to the season and just joy to the experience and the buoyancy [of] Captain Pike coming on board. They come on board with those amazing colors. The minute you see those colors, you're like, "Oh, my God, that's like The Original Series." It was just a matter of figuring out how to retain the spirit of that, but update it with the tone of our show.

NA: Jason, I'd love to hear a little bit more about where you find inspiration for your craft outside of the Star Trek universe.

JZ: We definitely watch all the other shows that are on TV and all the other movies, as much content as you can take in. There's a lot of really good work out there right now. A lot of people are doing a lot of amazing work and visual effects especially. It is the golden age of TV in a lot of ways. [But] there's even more inspiration from Trek itself. It's been around for so long, and there's such a legacy, especially for visual effects. In a lot of ways it has pushed visual effects forward in features and TV. We have a very daunting task ahead of us in order to do something that fits in with that timeline but helps to push it ahead in a way that's not taking away from the stories.

NA: I want to know if you'll talk a little bit about the wormhole, in terms of what you wanted it to be. It was just so powerful, and I think it was absolutely gorgeous. Can you talk about some of the challenges or where you wanted it to be and how it ended up?