Creation Previews Phoenix Official Trek Convention

Creation Entertainment’s upcoming Official Star Trek Convention in Phoenix, Arizona, boasts a strong guest list that includes Armin Shimerman, Max Grodenchik, J.G. Hertzler, Robert O’Reilly, Gwynyth Walsh, Barbara March, Jeffrey Combs, Casey Biggs, Vaughn Armstrong and more. But, according to Creation co-founder Gary Berman, the show – to be held April 9-10 at the Sheraton Crescent Hotel -- will offer something particularly unusual and unique.

“Phoenix is a much smaller show than we’ve done in the last several years, and so this is an opportunity to really have a more intimate experience with the celebrities,” Berman said. “There’s going to be more potential for interaction, for the fans to really hang out with the folks there. They’ve all been selected as very fan-friendly guests. The other thing, of course, is that this will be the first time ever that we’ll have the four Klingons – Gowron, Martok, Lursa and B’Etor, all in costume, at a show at the same time. I think it’s definitely pretty cool.

“The actors will be on stage (not all together), which will be exciting,” Berman continued. “But what I think the fans will really enjoy are the photo opportunities we’ll have with Gowron and Martok and Lursa and B’Etor. It’s just such a rarity. We’ve done Gowron and Martok before and it was such a success that we said, “Who else can we get that would do this?” Barbara and Gwynyth agreed, which was gracious and fantastic of them. So this is only the third or fourth time, anywhere, where we’ve been able to do something like this. Most of the actors are fairly hesitant to get back into the makeup, just because of the time and so forth, but it’s great when we can arrange it because the fans just love it.”

In addition to the guest lineup, attendees can expect a concert by the Star Trek Rat Pack (Grodenchik, Shimerman, Armstrong, Biggs and Combs); Trek expert Richard Arnold, a Klingon breakfast with O’Reilly and Hertzler in costume as Gowron and Martok, respectively; a costume parade; no-minimum auctions; a music video contest; and, tying in with the actor-in-character appearances, an on-stage makeup workshop by John Paladin, who’ll transform a willing (we think… er, hope) human into a Klingon.

