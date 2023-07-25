A Look At 2013 -- Trek Books

Make room on your bookshelves – and/or on your Kindles -- Star Trek fans. That’s because 2013 promises a bumper crop of Star Trek books of all kinds. Today, StarTrek.com offers a preview of just some of what’s to come in the first few months of the New Year.JANUARY

Stuck on Star Trek – Joe Corroney presents an interactive and imaginative way to experience the Trek universe using the magic of "Kling-on" pieces. Reenact favorite scenes from the TOS universe or create new scenarios. Stuck on Star Trek features 10 original and instantly recognizable scenes, including the Enterprise's bridge, sick bay, cantina, transporter and engine rooms, private quarters, as well as alien environments, which set the stage for 30-plus reusable "Kling-on" stickers featuring Kirk, Spock, Bones, Uhura, Sulu, Scotty, Chekov, Nurse Chapel, their Klingon and Romulan adversaries, the always-doomed Generic Red Shirt Guy, as

well as phasers, communicators, universal translators, ships, speech and thought bubbles, costumes, and Tribbles. Comes with wire-o pages and a foldout stand for easy display, and play, in a cubicle or on any surface. Available February 26 from Universe.

Star Trek: The Original Series: Devil's Bargain – Author Tony Daniel sends Captain James T. Kirk and the crew of the Enterprise on a mission to evacuate the Federation mining colony Vesbius, a frontier settlement that is on the brink of an extinction-level event, threatening the lives of all the colonists and the disruption of ore production vital to Starfleet. However, the colonists refuse to abandon this frontier settlement, not wanting to leave their claims. It is after these irrational decisions that First Officer Spock suggests that perhaps an unexpected ally could aid the colony and help complete the mission... Available February 26 as a mass-market paperback and eBook from Pocket Books/Simon & Schuster. MARCH

Star Trek: The Next Generation: On Board the U.S.S. Enterprise NCC 1701-D –Star Trek favorites Michael and Denise Okuda take fans on a breathtaking 3D tour of the beloved Enterprise with this 48-page tome that boasts a spectacular double-page spread detailing the history of the starship Enterprise in words and vivid illustrations; spreads and gatefold

s with 3D features illustrating the Enterprise from all angles, including a side-on cutaway image showing the craft's interior; views of the ship's bridge, showing the captain's chair, main consoles, and the functions that the consoles control; living quarters, including Captain Picard's suite, junior officers' quarters, and other locations that fans will immediately recognize; artifacts, floor plans, photos from the TV show… and much more. Enclosed with the book is a CD-ROM that gives viewers a detailed tour of the Enterprise. The software program was developed in close cooperation with the creators of the Star Trek sets that were used in the films and on the television series. Available March 1 from Barron's Educational Series. Star Trek: The Next Generation: Classic Quotes – What's your favorite TNG quote? Maybe it's Riker's comment that, "Flair is what marks the difference between artistry and mere competence," or perhaps it's Picard's intoning of "Space... The final frontier. These are the voyages of the starship Enterprise. Its continuing mission, to explore strange new worlds. To seek out new life and new civilizations. To boldly go where no one has gone before." Whatever it is, it's probably in this collection of memorable comments from across all seven seasons of TNG. Available March 5 from Cider Mill Press.

Star Trek: The Original Series: The Weight of Worlds -- Greg Cox spins a new tale that follows the Ephrata Institute, an intellectual think tank at the outer fringes of the final frontier. Dedicated to the arts and sciences, the Institute seems an unlikely target for an invasion, but it proves easy pickings when the Crusade comes from beyond, determined to impose its harsh, unbending Truth on all the worlds of the Federation. Armed with weaponized gravity, the alien Crusaders will stop at nothing to rescue our universe from its myriad beliefs . . . even if it means warping the mind and soul of every sentient being they encounter. Responding to an urgent distress signal, Captain Kirk and the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise soon find themselves in conflict with Crusade, and facing individual challenges. When Kirk and Mr. Spock are transported to the Crusade's distant homeland, to confront the source of the invasion, Mr. Sulu finds himself trapped behind enemy lines, while Lieutenant Uhura is faced with possibly the most difficult decisions of her career. As the Crusade sets its sights beyond Ephrata IV, it is up to the Enterprise and its besieged crew to keep freedom of thought from being crushed beneath the weight of worlds! Available March 26 as a mass-market paperback and eBook from Pocket Books/Simon & Schuster. APRIL Star Trek: The Original Series: The Folded World – In the upcoming adventure by Jeff Mariotte, the Enterprise is en route to a diplomatic mission when it receives a distress call from the U.S.S. McRaven. As the Enterprise approaches the area where the McRaven appears to be, the crew encounters an anomaly unlike anything they've ever experienced. Space itself seems inconsistent -- warping, changing appearance. But during the brief periods of calm, they locate the McRaven -- along with other ships of various origins, all tightly surrounding and being held in place by an enormous unidentified vessel… Available April 30 as a mass-market paperback and eBook from Pocket Books/Simon & Schuster. MAY Star Trek Into Darkness – Alan Dean Foster, who penned the novelization of Star Trek (2009), returns to adapt Star Trek Into Darkness. The book will run 352 pages and be available with the release of the movie as a hardcover and eBook, as well as in the audio download and compact disk formats. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for pre-order details.

Star Trek: The Original Series: The Shocks of Adversity – In this new tale by William Leisner, the Enterprise suffers such considerable damage that it cannot travel at warp speed. Kirk accepts an offer of aid from the captain of another ship via an unexplored sector of space. What Kirk doesn't realize is that sector is embroiled in a protracted civil war, and the Enterprise is now an unwilling weapon to be used in the violent conflict. Available May 28 as a mass-market paperback and eBook from Pocket Books/Simon & Schuster. JUNE Star Trek: Enterprise: Rise of the Federation – Christopher L. Bennett, in his latest Trek entry, has the Romulans retreating behind the Neutral Zone, but asks: Can the fragile alliances that were forged in the heat of war hold? Captain Jonathan Archer and the crew of the Enterprise are looking forward to easy service and returning to exploration, but history has other plans as they face a greater challenge. Available as a mass-market paperback and eBook from Pocket Books/Simon & Schuster. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for exclusive First Looks, author interviews and more, as well as news about other Star Trek books due out in 2013.