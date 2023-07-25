Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: Enterprise

    Published Dec 3, 2014

    You're A Good Man, Clancy Brown!

    By David McDonnell

    It was May 1982 and in Chicago, they were spitting on Sean Penn. They had good reason. He was acting up and, between takes, actually urging the extras to deliver splashier shots of real liquid insult his way. Clancy Brown was there among them as one of the quarrelsome inmates welcoming newbie Penn to a juvenile delinquent facility filled with Bad Boys. I was on that film’s set, reporting for Mediascene Prevue Magazine. I happened to be in Chicago to interview Dan Aykroyd for another Universal Pictures project then lensing there, Doctor Detroit. So, Universal arranged for me to dash over and spend a few hours visiting their Bad Boys (not to be confused with the later picture of the same name starring Will Smith).



    David McDonnell, "the maitre’d of the science fiction universe," has dished up coverage of pop culture for more than three decades. Beginning his professional career in 1975 with the weekly "Media Report" news column in The Comic Buyers’ Guide, he joined Jim Steranko’s Mediascene Prevue in 1980. After 31 months as Starlog’s Managing Editor (beginning in October 1982), he became that pioneering SF magazine’s longtime Editor (1985-2009). He also served as Editor of its sister publications Comics Scene, Fangoria and Fantasy Worlds. At the same time, he edited numerous licensed movie one-shots (Star Trek and James Bond films, Aliens, Willow, etc.) and three ongoing official magazine series devoted to Trek TV sagas (The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager). He apparently still holds this galaxy’s record for editing more magazine pieces about Star Trek in total than any other individual, human or alien.




