You're A Good Man, Clancy Brown!

It was May 1982 and in Chicago, they were spitting on Sean Penn. They had good reason. He was acting up and, between takes, actually urging the extras to deliver splashier shots of real liquid insult his way. Clancy Brown was there among them as one of the quarrelsome inmates welcoming newbie Penn to a juvenile delinquent facility filled with Bad Boys. I was on that film’s set, reporting for Mediascene Prevue Magazine. I happened to be in Chicago to interview Dan Aykroyd for another Universal Pictures project then lensing there, Doctor Detroit. So, Universal arranged for me to dash over and spend a few hours visiting their Bad Boys (not to be confused with the later picture of the same name starring Will Smith).