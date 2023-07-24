Your Guide to Star Trek: Mission Chicago

11:30 am - Wil Wheaton Spotlight:Star Trek: The Next Generation star and host of The Ready Room Wil Wheaton takes to the stage to answer fan questions.

12:00 pm - A First Look at Star Trek Online’s Next Story Update: Fans of the game Star Trek Online won’t want to miss this panel exploring the upcoming storylines, featuring Star Trek: Discovery’s Noah Averbach-Katz.

12:30 pm - The LGBTQ Collective: Fans of all identities break down Star Trek’s past, present, and future representation of the LGBTQ+ community.

12:30 pm - Trek Beyond the Screen: Explore the Star Trek literary universe with some of Trek’s authors.

1:00 pm - Star Trek: Enterprise Cast Panel: Stars Dominic Keating, Anthony Montgomery, and Connor Trinneer revisit Enterprise and answer fan questions.

2:30 pm - Star Trek: Deep Space Nine cast panel: Stars Alexander Siddig, Nana Visitor, and Chase Masterson reflect on the groundbreaking series.

2:30 pm - Doug Jones Spotlight: Saru himself, Doug Jones, will answer fan questions as he reflects on his career.

2:45 pm - Cosplaying From Star Trek at Every Level: Expert cosplayers give advice to those just starting their cosplay journey, or those looking to take their costume to the next level.

4:15 pm - Science in Star Trek: Discovery: Science consultants Dr. Erin Macdonald and Professor Mohamed Noor explore the science behind the series Star Trek: Discovery.

6:15 pm - Trektivism — Our Fandom For Real-World Social Change:Trek actors and fans share how the franchise can inspire leaders in enacting real change in our universe.