Star Trek Day 2022 | Wil Wheaton Returns as Wesley Crusher in Star Trek Online: Ascension

Things have escalated in the Mirror Universe, as the Terran emperor is attempting to control The Other, the Mirror version of V’ger – a dangerous entity of tremendous power. Up until this point, the identity of the leader behind the Terran Empire’s strategic incursions into the Prime Universe has remained a secret. However, players team up with former enemy-turned-ally, Admiral Leeta (voiced by Chase Masterson from Deep Space Nine) and learn that the Emperor is none other than the Mirror version of Wesley Crusher from The Next Generation (voiced by Wil Wheaton). In order to stop the Terran Emperor from threatening both the Prime and Mirror Universes, the Federation will need to stop him from controlling The Other, all while fighting off his forces led by the dreaded Captain Killy (voiced by Mary Wiseman from Discovery). These events all take place in a brand new featured episode, aptly named “Eye of the Storm.”

Star Trek Online: Ascension also introduces plenty of new content for players to discover, including a new 5-player ground TFO “Storm Chasers” and the new Elite Officer Upgrade System that allows players to upgrade bridge officers. Captains can also play through the latest event, “The Emperor’s Will”, to earn a new reward, the T6 Terran Somerville starship. Additional details will be released when Ascension releases on PC next week on September 13. Star Trek Online is a free-to-play massively multiplayer online game that allows players to explore the Star Trek universe from within. Players can forge their own destiny as Captain of a Federation starship, champion the Empire through the far reaches of the galaxy as a Klingon Warrior, rebuild the Romulan legacy as the commander of a Romulan Republic Warbird or carry out daring missions on behalf of the Dominion as a Jem’Hadar soldier. Captains can also explore iconic locations from the Star Trek universe, make contact with new alien species and battle alongside other players in customizable starships. Star Trek Online is currently available for free on PC (Arc, Steam, Epic Games Store), plus PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

To download and play Star Trek Online today for free, visit www.playstartrekonline.com.