    Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

    Published May 5, 2022

    Who Said It: Captain Pike or Mr. Spock?

    Can you match the quote with the iconic Star Trek character?

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Who Said It: Pike or Spock?

    You asked, and now it's happening.Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, which follows the adventures of Captain Christopher Pike, Spock and Number One on the U.S.S. Enterprise, is now streaming on Paramount+.

    Before you dive into the new series, let’s see how much you know about these two legendary characters from their heroic exploits on Star Trek: Discovery.

    The game is simple: the quiz presents a quote — you tell us who said it. It starts easy and gets more obscure as it goes. At the end, you’ll get an assignment to Starfleet based on your knowledge of the dynamic duo.

