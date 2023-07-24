What Your Favorite Trek Pet Says About You

Created and genetically enhanced by Ensign Tendi, The Dog is 5% faster and 6% smarter than your average pooch, which feels like an underestimation considering she’s capable of changing shape, talking, and even flying. The Dog had trouble fitting in aboard the Cerritos, but ultimately found a new home on Endicronimas V where there were “many fascinating things upon which to urinate.” Fans who love The Dog revel in defying expectations and wowing people with their scary-level smarts, and aren’t afraid to embark on a new adventure if it means finding where they truly belong.

It’s clear you can tell just as much about someone from their favorite Star Trek pet as their favorite Star Trek person. So, the next time you meet someone new in the fandom either online or at a convention, don’t be surprised if they ask, “Are you more of a Porthos or a Spot?”