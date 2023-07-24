What Does It Mean to Put Pen to PADD?

For hundreds of thousands of wannabe writers around the globe, November can mean only one thing: 30 days of frantic scribbling and late-night keyboard bashing as they aim to hit the 50,000-word target of NaNoWriMo, the National Novel Writing Month project. In the two decades since the annual scheme started back in 1999, it has expanded from the United States to the rest of the world, and for some ‘Nano Rebels’ has even evolved to incorporate non-fiction as well. All that matters is that you can average 1,667 words a day – enough, by the end of the month, to have a publishable manuscript in your hands.

While most ‘Wrimos’ do it for pleasure – although, as anyone who has ever written a book will tell you, you have to be a bit of a masochist to truly enjoy the process – others hold out hope for a lucrative publishing contract at the end of it all. Erin Morgenstern’s 2011 ‘NaNovel’ The Night Circus went on to become a number-one bestseller, and was translated into 37 languages.

In the Star Trek Universe, of course, there’s no expectation of writers earning megabucks from their work, at least unless they sell the holographic rights to an opportunistic Ferengi. In fact, as Jake tells Quark in “You Are Cordially Invited,” ‘selling’ a story is little more than a figure of speech. And yet time and again, we see our beloved characters putting pen to PADD, driven to express themselves creatively in words. With that in mind, and in celebration of all the Wrimos out there eagerly tapping away at their latest magnum opus, here’s my list of Trek’s top five professional authors.