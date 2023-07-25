Jake Sisko’s Dos and Don’ts for #NaNoWriMo

For many people, November 1st means it’s time to head to the store for some marked down Halloween candy. Or, perhaps it’s time to start worrying about Thanksgiving, your favorite football team, or No Shave November. But for many writers out there, November means it's time for NaNoWriMo.

Fondly known as NaNoWriMo, National Novel Writing Month is an annual event where writers all over the world try to write a 50,000 word novel during the month of November. This year marks NaNoWriMo’s 20th anniversary, and with a new website and even more ways to hold yourself accountable to your goals, there has never been a better time to join in on the fun.

Whether you’re writing science fiction, romance, a mystery, or all three, we know that that 50,000 number can feel like a lot. How do you keep yourself accountable, while also getting through the month with your sanity and word count intact? Star Trek: Deep Space Nine’s resident writer, Jake Sisko, often found himself writing under high-pressure circumstances himself (remember that whole Dominion War situation?) while on his journey to becoming a professional author. So, who better to look to than Jake himself for some Dos and Don’ts for making through the pressure cooker that is NaNoWriMo?