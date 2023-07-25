WATCH: Creative Arts Emmy Award Video Honoring Trek

Star Trek’s 52 years as a thought-provoking, game-changing franchise were celebrated during last night’s telecast of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, as Trek received the prestigious Governors Award. Bill Nye led the proceedings, calling Gene Roddenberry’s creation “a social commentary on the state of humanity brilliantly disguised as science-fiction… Star Trek may have started out as an entertainment series, but it changed the world. And I feel it changed the world for the better.” Nye went on to introduce a video that paid tribute to all six live-action Treks…