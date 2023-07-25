Published Sep 16, 2018
WATCH: Creative Arts Emmy Award Video Honoring Trek
Star Trek’s 52 years as a thought-provoking, game-changing franchise were celebrated during last night’s telecast of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, as Trek received the prestigious Governors Award. Bill Nye led the proceedings, calling Gene Roddenberry’s creation “a social commentary on the state of humanity brilliantly disguised as science-fiction… Star Trek may have started out as an entertainment series, but it changed the world. And I feel it changed the world for the better.” Nye went on to introduce a video that paid tribute to all six live-action Treks…
Nye next welcomed more than 100 creatives from the shows to the stage. They were then joined by representatives of each series: Walter Koenig from Star Trek: The Original Series, LeVar Burton from Star Trek: The Next Generation, Terry Farrell from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Jeri Ryan from Star Trek: Voyager, Linda Park from Star Trek: Enterprise and Alex Kurtzman from Star Trek: Discovery, as well as a Kelpien and a Klingon. Sonequa Martin-Green and William Shatner then took the stage, with Shatner accepting the Governors Award on behalf “of all the artists who have worked to make Star Trek a success... those people who are with us and those that have passed away, and CBS. I accept this award with honor.”