Walter Koenig Remembers "The Infinite Vulcan"

StarTrek.com: It’s an almost legendary story that the Filmation people making TAS couldn’t afford to hire everyone from the original cast to do voiceovers, and Chekov was last in, first out. So how did you wind up writing a TASepisode?

Walter Koenig: It came around in a rather oblique manner. I had been working on a novel, or it might have been a screenplay. I don’t really remember. This was the days of typewriters, and no spell check [laughs]. I asked [Gene Roddenberry’s assistant] Susan Sackett to type it up for me and said I would pay for it. She read it and told Gene about it, and told him that I could write quality material. He read it and then asked me if I’d be interested in doing an animated episode of Star Trek.

What interested most about your premise? What did you want to put across?

WK: I took it from the newspapers. Cloning was something that was being speculated about a great deal in that period. I know that there’s been a new surge in interest about cloning in the past eight or 10 years. But even at that juncture, in the early 1970s, there was a lot of discussion. I thought, “What if?” and I took it from there.

What went down after you turned in your initial draft of the teleplay isn’t among the happier Trek stories you tell…

WK: Well, the whole thing was a little unpleasant to me. First of all, I did about 10 drafts. I never thought I could get through 10 drafts. It just was an unbearable process. Gene kept saying, “Let’s use talking vegetables. This is animation. Let’s do this. Let’s do that.” So I had to keep making adjustments to accommodate the medium in which we were working. So that wasn’t very pleasant.

I also was very disappointed that I wasn’t included in the cast. I’m certainly capable of paranoia and I don’t say that glibly. I say that with great sincerity. And I felt really abused by not being involved. I did applaud Leonard Nimoy’s posture during this whole thing, not in terms of me, but in terms of George and Nichelle, because he took a stand, saying that he would not perform in the animated show unless they were included, since they were part of the original show and helped make it a success. It made sense, in terms of his not marshaling his forces on my behalf, because I wasn’t part of the original show. But all the same I felt I was kind of screwed around because I asked if I could come in and read for the part of Keniclius and they said “Yeah,” and it was really lip service. I came in and I read, and they had no intention of hiring. So that upset me.

And then the final insult was I didn’t learn that I wasn’t going to be one of the actors in the animated Star Trek until I was at a convention in Los Angeles. Dorothy Fontana had just given a talk. She was the producer/story editor of the show, and she told the fans I wasn’t going to be an actor in it. I didn’t know that [yet]. And the fans came out and they saw me, and the first thing they said was, “How do you feel about not being an actor in it.” I was not prepared for that. It was really out of left field. I was rather staggered by it. I was then, a little while later the same day, on a panel with Gene and I tried to bring it up. He kind of waved me off and said, “Well, that’s just the way it goes.” So the whole thing was not terribly pleasant.