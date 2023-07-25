Vol. 2 of Enterprise Music Out Today

La-La Land Records, today, has released Star Trek: Enterprise Volume 2, featuring a full five hours of music by Dennis McCarthy, Jay Chattaway, Kevin Kiner, David Bell, Paul Baillargeon, Brian Tyler, John Frizzell and Velton Ray Bunch. Only 3,000 units will be produced, with each priced at $59.98, and La-La Land has announced that the first 150 customers who buy the set directly from www.lalalandrecords.com will receive a 36-page CD booklet autographed by Dennis McCarthy.

Disc One showcases McCarythy's contributions, while Disc Two features Chattaway’s work. Disc Three’s “Veterans and New Recruits” highlights a variety of composers, as does Disc Four’s “Fan Favorites,” which includes music from such episodes as "In A Mirror, Darkly, Parts I and II" and “Regeneration,” among others. Ford A. Thaxton, James Nelson, Mark Banning and Lukas Kendall are the producers, with James Nelson did the mastering.

Here's the complete track listing:

Disc One:

Music by Dennis McCarthy

* Music by Dennis McCarthy & Kevin Kiner

1. Where My Heart Will Take Me(Main Title, Season Three) (1:21)Written by Diane WarrenPerformed by Russell Watson

Breaking the Ice #008

2. Archer’s Comet/Comet Chasers (2:03)3. The Comet (2:18)

Recorded October 30, 2001Original Airdate: November 7, 2001

Sleeping Dogs #015

4. Dive (1:49)

Original Airdate: January 30, 2002

The Communicator #034

5. Searching/It’s Not There (3:59)6. Great Escape (2:52)

Recorded November 5, 2002Original Airdate: November 13, 2002

Stigma #040

7. A Promise/Yuris Saves the Day (3:11)

Recorded February 5, 2003Original Airdate: October 8, 2003

Future Tense #042

8. Attacked (3:26)9. Final Attack (3:10)

Recorded November 11, 2003Original Airdate: February 19, 2003

Cogenitor #048

10. Visitor (2:31)11. Responsibility (4:16)

Recorded April 15, 2003Original Airdate: April 30, 2003

The Xindi #053

12. Recap/Xindi Meeting (2:34)13. Escape (3:39)

Recorded September 2, 2003Original Airdate: September 10, 2003

Doctor’s Orders* #068

14. Empty Ship (1:28)15. Phlox to the Rescue (3:16)

Recorded February 9, 2004Original Airdate: February 18, 2004

Damage* #071

16. Bad Dream (3:40)17. Hijackers/No Choice (5:36)

Recorded March 17, 2004Original Airdate: April 21, 2004

Observer Effect* #087

18. Your Move (1:45)19. One Way Nap (3:13)20. Hoshi Dies (4:18)21. Archer Out of Options (2:31)22. More Than Observe/Rules Need to Change (1:06)

Recorded February 16 & 22, 2004Original Airdate: January 21, 2005

The Aenar* #090

23. Recap - Enterprise 090/Hunt Down Enterprise (2:18)24. Telepresence Test Fails (2:31)25. Freighter Fight (2:15)26. Telepathic Siblings/ Trip Hits the Road (3:10)

Recorded February 2, 2005Original Airdate: February 11, 2005

Total Time – Disc One: 75:28

Disc Two:

Music by Jay Chattaway

1. Archer’s Theme(Bumper Version #1) (0:07)(Dennis McCarthy)

Fight or Flight #003

2. Archer Reverses Course (1:20)3. Aliens Return/Damn the Torpedoes/Failure to Communicate/Hoshi Gets Through (10:08)

Recorded September 25, 2001Original Airdate: October 3, 2001

Detained #021

4. Danik to Isolation (2:23)5. Big Bang/Suliban Liberation (3:46)

Recorded April 5, 2002Original Airdate: April 24, 2002

Carbon Creek #027

6. Welcome to Carbon Creek/Wearing It Backwards (1:31)7. The Hustler (1:55)8. Get a Job/Mestral’s Secret Date (1:39)9. Glaring Vulcan (2:03)10. Vulcan Velcro/Not Enough (3:32)

Recorded September 17, 2002Original Airdate: September 25, 2002

Anomaly #054

11. The Sphere (1:20)

Recorded September 9, 2003Original Airdate: September 17, 2003

E2 #073

12. Recap/Future T’Pol (1:11)13. Enterprise 2/117 Years Early (3:24)14. Father Son Talk 2/Reunion (2:29)15. Lorian’s Plan/Standoff (4:28)16. Joining Forces/Team Enterprise/Subspace Passage/Remembrance (6:26)

Recorded April 14, 2004Original Airdate: May 5, 2004

Cold Station 12 #081

17. Lucas Cracks/Stasis Chamber/Soong Escapes (7:40)

Recorded October 27, 2004Original Airdate: November 5, 2004

Divergence #092

18. Recap - Enterprise 092 (1:03)19. Prepare for Transfer/Trip Transfer (4:15)20. Warp Drive Reboot (3:31)21. Krell Demands Surrender (3:00)22. Krell Attacks/Klingons Disabled/Phlox Fools Krell (6:20)23. Thanks for the Help/One Captain (0:44)

Recorded February 25, 2005Original Airdate: February 25, 2005

Total Time – Disc Two: 75:14

Disc Three: Veterans

1. Where My Heart Will Take Me(Bumper #1) (0:07)(Diane Warren)

Fusion #017 (David Bell)

2. T’Pol Tells Dream (1:58)3. First Dance I Went To (1:50)

Recorded February 19, 2002Original Airdate: February 27, 2002

Dawn #039 (David Bell)

4. Trip Crash Lands (1;33)5. Trip Tosses Phaser/The Big Fight (4:31)6. Trip Reviews Life (2:09)7. Leave This System/Glad I Missed (1:22)

Recorded December 20, 2002Original Airdate: January 8, 2003

The Crossing #044 (Paul Baillargeon)

8. Enterprise Swallowed (1:04)9. Wisps First Contact (4:06)10. Wisps Take Trip (2:50)11. Wisps Chase Reed/Alien Reed/More Crew Taken (6:39)12. They’re Lying to Us (1:15)13. Alien Trip Listens In/Phlox Pulls Panel/Trip Fights Phlox/End of Wisps (7:24)

Recorded March 18, 2003Original Airdate: April 2, 2003

Rajiin #056 (Paul Baillargeon)

14. Intimate Intruder/Rajiin Captured (5:09)

Recorded September 24, 2003Original Airdate: October 1, 2003

Chosen Realm #064 (Paul Baillargeon)

15. Crew Fights Back/Hand to Hand/Final Fight (8:18)

Recorded December 16, 2003Original Airdate: January 14, 2004

Hatchery #069 (Paul Baillargeon)

16. Recap/Crashed Ship (1:31)17. Endangered Mission (2:37)18. Hatching Time (1:37)19. Mutiny/Return to Duty (6:40)

Recorded February 18, 2004Original Airdate: February 25, 2004

The Forgotten #072 (Paul Baillargeon)

20. Recap/For the 18 (2:16)21. Emotions (1:51)22. Trip Dreams (1:21)23. Reptilian Attack (3:06)24. Goodbye Elizabeth (2:27)

Recorded March 3, 2004Original Airdate: April 28, 2004

Total Time – Disc Three: 74:44

Disc Four: New Recruits

1. Where My Heart Will Take Me (Bumper #2) (0:12) (Diane Warren)

Canamar #043 (Brian Tyler)

2. Shuttlepod Adrift/Start the Investigation/Kuroda Gets Free (2:37)3. Pilot Knocked Out/Crew Gets Message (2:15)4. Kuroda’s Plan (1:25)5. Piece of Cake (3:34)6. End of Kuroda (6:17)

Recorded February 15, 2003Original Airdate: February 26, 2003

The Forge #083 (John Frizzell)

7. Vulcan Catacombs (1:17)8. Rogue Bomb (2:09)9. Sandfire/Mindmeld (4:25)10. Syrranite Sanctuary (2:25)

Recorded November 11, 2004Original Airdate: November 19, 2004

Acquisition #019 (Velton Ray Bunch)

11. Krem & Muk on Board (3:40)12. Trip Chased (1:43)13. Ferengi Showdown/Seductive Vulcan (5:03)14. Vault Scheme/Krem Gets His Ship (4:41)

Recorded March 19, 2002Original Airdate: March 27, 2002

Exile #058 (Velton Ray Bunch)

15. The Voice Returns/Alien Garden/Meet Tarquin (4:59)16. Space Landing (2:56)17. Last Visit (1:01)

Original Airdate: October 15, 2003

The Council #074 (Velton Ray Bunch)

18. Into the Chamber (4:11)19. Armaturi Attack (1:39)20. Reprieve (1:34)21. End of Degra/News of Degra (1:58)22. Weapon Launched (2:31)

Recorded April 21, 2004Original Airdate: May 12, 2004

Affliction #091 (Velton Ray Bunch)

23. Bad Medicine (1:00)24. Mind Meld Memory (2:39)25. T’Pol’s Daydream (2:25)26. Klingon Augments (2:47)27. Columbia First Flight (2:01)28. Warp 5.2 (2:51)

Recorded February 10, 2005Original Airdate: February 18, 2005

29. Archer’s Theme (End Credits)(Dennis McCarthy) /Paramount Studios Logo (0:51)(Lalo Schifrin)

Total Time - Disc Four: 78:17