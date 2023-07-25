Updated Constitution and Miranda Options

Only seen in Star Trek: The Next Generation episode “Cause and Effect,” the Soyuz-class U.S.S. Bozeman is a striking variant on the Miranda, with its extended aft hull and large equipment pod attachments. Now, captains who purchase a Fleet Advanced Light Cruiser (T6) will have access to this variant’s parts, and it is fully customizable with the other Miranda variants. If you already have a Fleet Advanced Light Cruiser (T6), you will also have access to the Soyuz parts.

More Miranda Part Options:

We also wanted to announce new customization options that will be freely available for any Starfleet Light Cruiser or Advanced Light Cruiser (T6):