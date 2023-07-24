10 Underrated Star Trek: The Next Generation Episodes to Include in Your 35th Anniversary Watchlist

Star Trek: The Next Generation debuted on televisions 35 years ago on September 28, 1987, with its premiere episode, “Encounter at Farpoint.”

Set aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise-D under command of Captain Jean-Luc Picard, The Next Generation followed Picard and his crew’s adventures across the Alpha Quadrant in the 24th Century.

Ahead of its anniversary, we’re spotlighting 10 underrated gems out of the 178 episodes that spanned seven seasons! Not only that, to up the ante, this editor is selecting one episode per character. Engage!