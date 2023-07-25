"Trek Talks" Launched to Celebrate Star Trek's 50th Anniversary

CBS Consumer Products will commemorate Star Trek’s 50th anniversary by launching a “Trek Talks” series, it was announced today. Trek Talks is an ambitious initiative that will bring fans together a new and exciting live event program that will explore Star Trek’s influence and impact via lectures – held around the world -- by leading thinkers who will comment on how Star Trek

s and festivals, as well as other non-profits and commercial corporations. Those groups will partner with CBS to either select a topic from a variety of themes that span Trek’s scope of influence or develop a theme of their choice. Among the theme options: