    Star Trek Into Darkness

    Published Apr 2, 2012

    Trek Stars In Upcoming Action Films

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    The folks behind Horrorfest: 8 Films to Die For are launching a new initiative, an action movie franchise called After Dark Action, and it’ll have more than a few Star Trek connections. After Dark Action will include five films that will be released theatrically and also On Demand starting May 11. They include Dragon Eyes, which stars Jean-Claude Van Damme, Cung Le and Peter Weller. Star Trek fans know that Weller guest starred as John Frederick Paxton on Star Trek: Enterprise, in the episodes “Demons” and “Terra Prime,” and will also appear in the now-shooting sequel to Star Trek (2009).

    Also on tap is The Philly Kid, starring Neal McDonough, the actor who portrayed the doomed (and Borg-assimilated) Lt. Hawk in Star Trek: First Contact.

    And then there’s El Gringo, which stars Christian Slater, a long-time Star Trek fan who made a cameo appearance in Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country.

    Actually, another film in the After Dark Action bunch is entitled Transit, and it co-stars Diora Baird, whose role as an Orion officer aboard the Enterprise in Star Trek (2009) sadly ended up on the cutting room floor (though it's on the Blu-ray).

