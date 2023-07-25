Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: Enterprise

    Published Jan 28, 2013

    Trek Series That Deserved Another Season Is...

    Trek Series That Deserved Another Season Is...

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    More than 11,000 people voted in our latest StarTrek.com poll, responding to the question: Which series should have had one more season? The options were The Original Series, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager and Enterprise. And the winner was Enterprise.

    Enterprise(32%)


    The Original Series(23%)


    The Next Generation(18%)


    Voyager(17%)


    Deep Space Nine (10%)

    So, how did YOUR choice fare in the poll? Here’s what some of your fellow fans had to say on the matter:

    “Definitely Enterprise; it kind of got cancelled and never finished so it definitely deserves another season.” – Aaron Schofield“Why are TNG, DS9 and VOY even options? They wrapped up their main story arcs rather completely. This poll should be between the UNFINISHED stories: TOS and ENT!” – Madeleine McIlheranEnterprise. I've been watching it on Netflix. Most underrated of the franchise.” – Philip McKnight“I chose Voyager because we were left with a HUGE cliffhanger! It would have been awesome to see what happened to the crew after they returned to Earth. There are a couple of post-VOY novels that deal with the topic, but it's not the same as it would be seeing it on screen.” – Abigail Enabnit Beets“I voted TNG; I wish it could have gone on forever.” – Stephen Watson“Why is Enterprise winning the poll???” – Lashon Troy ReaEnterprise should've had 4 seasons FEWER. I would LOVE to have more original ST... It might've even been enough to keep the series alive. But if so, I'm sure TNG would never have happened, and I couldn't live with that. I think overall, TNG was getting better again by season 7 and could've gone another year at least without affecting the future series in a negative way.” – Chris Jacques

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top