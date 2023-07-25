Published Jan 28, 2013
Trek Series That Deserved Another Season Is...
More than 11,000 people voted in our latest StarTrek.com poll, responding to the question: Which series should have had one more season? The options were The Original Series, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager and Enterprise. And the winner was Enterprise.
So, how did YOUR choice fare in the poll? Here’s what some of your fellow fans had to say on the matter:
“Definitely Enterprise; it kind of got cancelled and never finished so it definitely deserves another season.” – Aaron Schofield“Why are TNG, DS9 and VOY even options? They wrapped up their main story arcs rather completely. This poll should be between the UNFINISHED stories: TOS and ENT!” – Madeleine McIlheran“Enterprise. I've been watching it on Netflix. Most underrated of the franchise.” – Philip McKnight“I chose Voyager because we were left with a HUGE cliffhanger! It would have been awesome to see what happened to the crew after they returned to Earth. There are a couple of post-VOY novels that deal with the topic, but it's not the same as it would be seeing it on screen.” – Abigail Enabnit Beets“I voted TNG; I wish it could have gone on forever.” – Stephen Watson“Why is Enterprise winning the poll???” – Lashon Troy Rea“Enterprise should've had 4 seasons FEWER. I would LOVE to have more original ST... It might've even been enough to keep the series alive. But if so, I'm sure TNG would never have happened, and I couldn't live with that. I think overall, TNG was getting better again by season 7 and could've gone another year at least without affecting the future series in a negative way.” – Chris Jacques