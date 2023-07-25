Trek Series That Deserved Another Season Is...

So, how did YOUR choice fare in the poll? Here’s what some of your fellow fans had to say on the matter:

“Definitely Enterprise; it kind of got cancelled and never finished so it definitely deserves another season.” – Aaron Schofield“Why are TNG, DS9 and VOY even options? They wrapped up their main story arcs rather completely. This poll should be between the UNFINISHED stories: TOS and ENT!” – Madeleine McIlheran“Enterprise. I've been watching it on Netflix. Most underrated of the franchise.” – Philip McKnight“I chose Voyager because we were left with a HUGE cliffhanger! It would have been awesome to see what happened to the crew after they returned to Earth. There are a couple of post-VOY novels that deal with the topic, but it's not the same as it would be seeing it on screen.” – Abigail Enabnit Beets“I voted TNG; I wish it could have gone on forever.” – Stephen Watson“Why is Enterprise winning the poll???” – Lashon Troy Rea“Enterprise should've had 4 seasons FEWER. I would LOVE to have more original ST... It might've even been enough to keep the series alive. But if so, I'm sure TNG would never have happened, and I couldn't live with that. I think overall, TNG was getting better again by season 7 and could've gone another year at least without affecting the future series in a negative way.” – Chris Jacques