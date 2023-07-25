Published Sep 10, 2018
Trek Receives Prestigious Governors Award
Star Trek received the Governors Award on Saturday night at the Creative Arts Emmys, and members of the Star Trek family past and present were on hand to celebrate the occasion. William Shatner, the franchise's legendary Captain Kirk, took to the stage with Star Trek: Discovery's Sonequa Martin-Green. Shatner and Martin-Green were far from alone, as they were joined by representatives from each of the live-action series from across Trek's illustrious 52-year-long history: Walter Koenig, LeVar Burton, Terry Farrell, Jeri Ryan, Linda Park and Alex Kurtzman, as well as a Klingon and a Kelpien.
Shatner accepted the award on behalf of CBS Television Studios, noting to the audience that Star Trek “represents an idea that is greater than all of its parts. I accept this award for all the artists who have worked to make this show a success.”
Each year, the Board of Governors of the Academy of Television Arts & Science, at the Annual Emmy Awards Presentation, grants a Governors Award to an individual, company, organization or project for outstanding achievement in the arts and sciences or management of television which is either of a cumulative nature or so extraordinary and universal in nature as to go beyond the scope of the Emmy Awards presented in the categories and areas of the competition.