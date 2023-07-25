Trek Receives Prestigious Governors Award

Shatner accepted the award on behalf of CBS Television Studios, noting to the audience that Star Trek “represents an idea that is greater than all of its parts. I accept this award for all the artists who have worked to make this show a success.”

Each year, the Board of Governors of the Academy of Television Arts & Science, at the Annual Emmy Awards Presentation, grants a Governors Award to an individual, company, organization or project for outstanding achievement in the arts and sciences or management of television which is either of a cumulative nature or so extraordinary and universal in nature as to go beyond the scope of the Emmy Awards presented in the categories and areas of the competition.