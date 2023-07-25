Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: Enterprise

    Published Apr 6, 2016

    Trek Magazine Features Takei, Trinneer Interviews & More

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Star Trek Magazine, with the just-released Issue #56, has kicked off its 50th anniversary celebrations. The latest jam-packed issue includes a career-spanning interview with a true Star Trek legend, George Takei. This issue also marks the beginning of a brand-new feature examining the key crew roles aboard a Starfleet vessel, starting with the Chief Engineers. Further, Star Trek Magazine talks to Connor Trinneer of Star Trek: Enterprise, revisits the "Corps of Engineers" novels and takes a look at Star Trek model kits.

    The issue is available now at book stores and magazine shops. Or go to www.titanmagazines.com to either buy the individual issue or order a Star Trek Magazine subscription.

