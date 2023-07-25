Trek Directors' School: Roxann Dawson

Jeri Taylor was still there, and I spoke with her first. I said, "I'm very interested in directing. Can you let Rick (Berman) know that, and can you make this happen for me?" She said she’d love to, and she's really responsible for persuading Berman to give me an opportunity. I would have directed earlier, but I was pregnant and starting a family, so we put it off for a little bit. It was the fifth year or the sixth year. I ended up doing two episodes. I knew I loved directing in theater, but I didn't know that this would be something that I enjoyed doing until I really did it. I realized that as painful as it was, because it is in the beginning until you figure it out, it was something I wanted to pursue.

Who were the directors you shadowed?

I basically shadowed every director I could, and on other shows. Buffy was going on then, on Angel. I’d reach out to other shows and sometimes observe all night long, and then show up at the set to work the next day, because they had a lot of night shoots on those shows. But any opportunity I had on any show I thought was intriguing, I’d reach out on my own and ask to shadow. It was different those days. I think that in a way it was less organized, so you could reach out, and as long as you convinced somebody you weren't completely crazy, sometimes they’d let you shadow. So, I had some wonderful opportunities with some wonderful directors.

What else did you do as part of that unofficial directors’ school?

Production meetings, editing, any of the other meetings I could fit in. I’d watch dailies. I kind of set up my own thing where I’d create my own shot list, go in and see what was done in a day, then go the next day and watch how it was edited. I was also taking a class outside of that, which enabled me to do a couple of shorts that taught me a lot. I was just constantly working. It was very self-motivating. It was not a school in the sense that once you signed up they led you through these classes. It was really you put into it what you wanted to get out of it. I was voracious. I spent a lot of time on the sets learning.

Your first episode was "Riddles," which centered on Tuvok. What did you think when you got that script?