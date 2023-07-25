Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: Enterprise

    Published May 1, 2013

    Toys R Us Launches New Star Trek Fighter Pods

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Micro heroes waging mega battles. It’s the perfect recipe for fun, with Star Trek Fighter Pods providing iconic Star Trek characters a new collectible gaming twist. Available now exclusively in-store at Toys R Us, the Star Trek Fighter Pods can be spun, launched or rolled into battle.The products include:

    USS Enterprise Attack Pod Launcher (includes 6 characters & 1 pod)
    Fighter Pods 4-Pack (each includes 4 characters & 2 pods)
    Attack Pods Blade Blaster (includes 4 characters)
    Attack Pods Ninja Star (includes 4 characters)
    Fighter Pods Starter Packs (each includes 2 characters & 1 pod)

