Published May 1, 2013
Toys R Us Launches New Star Trek Fighter Pods
Micro heroes waging mega battles. It’s the perfect recipe for fun, with Star Trek Fighter Pods providing iconic Star Trek characters a new collectible gaming twist. Available now exclusively in-store at Toys R Us, the Star Trek Fighter Pods can be spun, launched or rolled into battle.The products include:
USS Enterprise Attack Pod Launcher (includes 6 characters & 1 pod)
Fighter Pods 4-Pack (each includes 4 characters & 2 pods)
Attack Pods Blade Blaster (includes 4 characters)
Attack Pods Ninja Star (includes 4 characters)
Fighter Pods Starter Packs (each includes 2 characters & 1 pod)