TNG: The First Season Blu-ray Arrives On July 24

It’s official. Star Trek: The Next Generation – The First Season will be available on Blu-ray beginning July 24, via CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Media Distribution. As readers of StarTrek.com know from our extensive coverage of The Next Level sampler set, The First Season is timed to the 25th anniversary of TNG and the footage has been transferred from film to high-definition, complete with superior visual effects and sound.

The First Season will be packaged as six-disc set, with all 26 episodes, from the two-hour “Encounter at Farpoint” to “The Neutral Zone.” Bonus material will include episodic promos, several documentaries (about TNG’s history, the HD transfer process, memorable missions and more), behind-the-scenes interviews and a gag reel.

Check out the Blu-ray images below and visit EW.com to see an exclusive clip from the episode “Where No One Has Gone Before.”