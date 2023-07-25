TNG Cast Celebrates 30 Years at STLV17

He also shared an anecdote about how and why he got involved with Alien Voices years ago with Leonard Nimoy. “I wanted to do dramatizations of classic science fiction,” explained the actor, who was dyslexic in his youth. “Sci-fi was the first genre I read.” First book: Mysterious Island. He took the idea to Nimoy, who partnered with him on the project. They went on to release several recordings of SF classics, many with Trek stars reading roles radio play-style, and a couple of originals, including Spock Vs. Q. De Lancie then noted Nimoy’s reason for doing it. “Leonard said, ‘I’ve been doing so many conventions. This would give them a new twist.” And it did, as Nimoy and de Lancie performed Spock Vs. Q at a number of conventions.

Terry Talk

The always-engaging Terry Farrell was perhaps even more engaging than usual during her session. And that's thanks to the moderator, Adam Nimoy, who happens to be her boyfriend. Their chat was fun, flirty and conversational.