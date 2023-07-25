TNG Blu-ray Transporter Photo App Now Live!

We know you’re dying to watch Star Trek: The Next Generation in HD, which you’ll get to do on July 24th, with the arrival of Star Trek: The Next Generation – Season One on Blu-ray. And to celebrate the Blu-ray, how about getting in on the high-def action yourself… virtually? Check out the Transporter Photo App on Facebook -- click HERE -- and beam yourself into an awesome, upgraded HD image from the first season of TNG. You can be Geordi, VISOR and all. Or perhaps you want to fire a phaser? Go for it. Itching to be Q? Now’s your chance.

“We wanted to give fans a fun way to see how remarkable images from the newly remastered Season One Blu-ray looked, while also providing them a chance to interact with the show, and virally share with their friends,” Ken Ross, executive vice president and general manager of CBS Home Entertainment told us. “Furthermore, the Transporter Photo App also acts like a mini-site for them to view episodic scenes and photos, as well as striking clips from before and after the high-definition process.”

So, which photo do you like best?