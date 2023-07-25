Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Jul 23, 2012

    TNG 25th Anniversary Movie Event... TONIGHT!

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    The Star Trek: The Next Generation 25th Anniversary Event will be presented by NCM Fathom Events, CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Media Distribution, and it will feature the popular TNG episodes “Where No One Has Gone Before” and “Datalore,” chosen by longtime Trek experts Mike and Denise Okuda.

    Tickets are still available at some theaters. For the U.S: Buy tickets now for Star Trek: The Next Generation 25th Anniversary Event at FathomEvents.com.

    For Australia: Buy tickets now for the Star Trek: The Next Generation 25th Anniversary Event at SharmillFilms.com.

    For Canada: Buy tickets now for Star Trek: The Next Generation 25th Anniversary Event at Cineplex.com.

    Select your country below to pre-order Star Trek: The Next Generation – Season One on Blu-ray.

