Published May 31, 2012
TNG 25th Anniversary Event In Theaters July 23
Star Trek: The Next Generation – Season One will arrive on Blu-ray on July 24, and the restored episodes are so pristine and of such cinematic quality that they not only belong on movie screens, they will, in fact, play on movie screens. Star Trek: The Next Generation 25th Anniversary Event, a one-night-only, in-theater celebration is set for Monday, July 23, at theaters around the country. NCM Fathom Events, CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Media Distribution will present two of TNG’s most-popular episodes, “Where No One Has Gone Before” and “Datalore,” both handpicked by longtime Trek experts Mike and Denise Okuda.
“We’re thrilled to be able to introduce Star Trek: The Next Generation to a new generation,” said Ken Ross, executive vice president and general manager of CBS Home Entertainment. “Seeing the episodes in a theater setting is the perfect way to show off the pristine picture that high definition allows and launch the first season on Blu-ray.”
Shelly Maxwell, executive vice president of NCM Fathom Events, added, “The Next Generation series is timeless. It’s hard to believe 25 years have gone by since this iconic show premiered on television. This special event celebrates the magic that made this beloved series so memorable.”
Tickets for Star Trek: The Next Generation 25th Anniversary Event will be available starting Friday, June 8, at www.FathomEvents.com and at the box office of theaters participating in the event. Visit www.FathomEvents.com for a list of theaters and pricing details. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional news about Star Trek: The Next Generation 25th Anniversary Event.