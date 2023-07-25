TNG 25th Anniversary Event In Theaters July 23

“We’re thrilled to be able to introduce Star Trek: The Next Generation to a new generation,” said Ken Ross, executive vice president and general manager of CBS Home Entertainment. “Seeing the episodes in a theater setting is the perfect way to show off the pristine picture that high definition allows and launch the first season on Blu-ray.”

Shelly Maxwell, executive vice president of NCM Fathom Events, added, “The Next Generation series is timeless. It’s hard to believe 25 years have gone by since this iconic show premiered on television. This special event celebrates the magic that made this beloved series so memorable.”

Tickets for Star Trek: The Next Generation 25th Anniversary Event will be available starting Friday, June 8, at www.FathomEvents.com and at the box office of theaters participating in the event. Visit www.FathomEvents.com for a list of theaters and pricing details. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional news about Star Trek: The Next Generation 25th Anniversary Event.