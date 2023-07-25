This Week in Star Trek History: May 2-6

StarTrek.com looks back at events across Star Trek history that occurred from May 2-6.

May 2

Walter Koenig joined the cast of the original Star Trek as Chekov, and shot his first scenes as the character – for the episode “Catspaw” -- on this day in 1967. “Catspaw” aired several months later, on October 27, 1967.

Dwayne Johnson, better known as the wrestler-turned-actor The Rock, was born on this day in 1972. Johnson went on to become the star of many action films, including this past weekend’s top box-office draw, Fast Five, and among his early acting credits was a guest spot as a Pandari Champion who battles Seven of Nine in the Star Trek: Voyager episode “Tsunkatse.”

May 3

“Fury,” a sixth-season episode of Voyager, aired on this day in 2000. The episode marked the last appearance – as a series regular -- of Jennifer Lien as Kes. It also marked the one and only scene between Kes and Seven of Nine.

The second Star Trek: The Next Generation film, and the first with no TOS connection, got its official title from Paramount Pictures on this day in 1996. That title, of course, was Star Trek: First Contact.

May 4

“Imaginary Friend,” a fifth-season episode of The Next Generation, premiered on this day in 1992. In the hour, Clara, a young Enterprise-D newcomer, is surprised when her imaginary friend Isabella seems to become as real as she is. Noley Thornton, who played Clara, went on to portray Taya in the Star Trek: Deep Space Nine episode “Shadowplay.”

Michael Minor passed away on this day in 1987, succumbing to AIDS. Minor had served as a conception and production illustrator on Star Trek: The Motion Picture and later as art director on Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan.

May 5

Joseph Stefano was born on this day in 1922. Stefano wrote the story and shared teleplay credit on the episode “Skin of Evil,” in which Tasha Yar met her maker. Of course, Stefano – who passed away in 2006 – was far better recognized for two other credits. He wrote the Alfred Hitchcock classic Psycho and was a writer-producer (during the first season) of the anthology television series The Outer Limits. Stefano passed away in 2006.

It was Enterprise vs. Enterprise in the “E2” episode of Enterprise, which aired on this day in 2004. David Andrews, who played the commander of the alternate NX-01, was and continues to be a consummate character actor. Among his many credits: The Burning Bed, Apollo 13, From Earth to the Moon, Fight Club, Hannibal, Terminator 3, JAG and, most recently, an episode of Lie to Me.

May 6

Tom Bergeron was born on this day in 1955. Bergeron is most famous now as the longtime host of America’s Funniest Home Videos and Dancing with the Stars, but he also made two guest-star appearances on Enterprise. He played the Alien Trader D’Marr in “Oasis” and the Coridan Ambassador in “Demons.”

And in a Bergeron-related coincidence, his episode “Demons” aired on this day in 2005. The late-fourth-season episode was directed by LeVar Burton, and, with the imminent end of Enterprise, it would mark his final time behind the camera of a Star Trek episode.