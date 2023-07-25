Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: Enterprise

    Published May 13, 2014

    "These Are the Voyages..." Nine Years Later

    "These Are the Voyages..." Nine Years Later

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Star Trek: Enterprise ended its abbreviated, four-year run on May 13, 2005, and it did so with "These Are the Voyages...," without question the most controversial of the Star Trek series finales. Enterprise closed out much of its business in the two episodes before it and, in fact, most fans believe "Demons" and "Terra Prime" represent the show's true finale. However, there's no denying the existence of "These Are the Voyages..."So, why all the ruckus over "These Are the Voyages..." Where to begin? First, it was the only Trek series finale -- not including TOS, as that show merely ended, and The Animated Series -- that didn't close with a two-hour finale. An hour simply didn't seem to do the show justice.

    Enterprise
    Star Trek: The Next Generation


    Enterprise
    Star Trek
    StarTrek.com
    Star Trek
    Star Trek


    Enterprise
    TNG


    Some interesting tidbits about "These Are the Voyages":




    Trek




    -- The Archer-T'Pol embrace was the final scene filmed, and Jolene Blalock and Scott Bakula shot it on March 5, 2005, Blalock's 30th birthday.-- Many members of the Enterprise writing and production team appeared as extras during the Earth Starfleet ceremony sequence, among them Manny Coto, Doug Drexler, Andre Bormanis, Larry Nemecek, Judith and Garfield Reeves-Stevens, and Dave Rossi.-- Allan Kroeker, who directed "These Are the Voyages...," had previously directed the finales of both Deep Space Nine and Voyager.So, what are YOUR thoughts about "These Are the Voyages...?"

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top