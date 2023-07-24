The Top Moments From the Star Trek Universe Panel at SDCC@Home

After kicking things off with a live read of the first act of “Such Sweet Sorrow, Part 2” - the season 2 finale - the cast, director Olatunde Osunsanmi, and co-showrunner Michelle Paradise did a virtual Q&A, breaking down the characters’ journeys and teasing what was ahead in season three.

Michael Burnham’s search for salvation — Series star Sonequa Martin-Green talked about Burnham’s hopes, saying that she was looking for “salvation of sorts. We, the crew of Star Trek: Discovery, are deciding to sacrifice everything we have for the future, and so there’s the obvious hope that that works.” She added that “there’s the hope of continuing to discover myself as Burnham. That will always be there. That hope of continual unveiling and finding that perfect, sweet, sweet balance between all the forces that wage within me.”

Saru’s sacrifices — Doug Jones, who’s character Saru saw the Kelpians being freed, spoke about how “the hardest thing Saru’s ever had to do, to leave his homeworld and his sister twice.” After Saru liberated his people from the Ba'ul, “he’s [now] made the decision to follow Burnham through the wormhole… and have to leave everything behind once again.”

Where does Georgiou belong? — Michelle Yeoh’s Georgiou has been ripped out of two different worlds now, first the mirror universe and now being sent into the future. What does that mean for the former emperor? “She is really pissed off,” said Michelle Yeoh. “She is one that always finds a way into adapting, because she is a survivor… and a formidable ally or enemy.” She added “power is something inherently that she has.”