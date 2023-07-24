The Top 15 Star Trek Fanfiction 'Ships

Star Trek fandom didn’t invent fanfiction, but we can thank the early fanzines and episodes like “Amok Time” for giving way to modern fic culture. Fans would write their stories and mail them to each other in the days long before we had easy access to countless works across various platforms like Tumblr, fanfiction.net, and the best of them all, Archive Of Our Own. Trek fandom was key to the modernization of fan culture, and we can thank them every time we pull up our favorite AU fic.

For LGBTQ fans, fanfic also is a chance to explore representation that they haven’t always received, though Star Trek has started including more LGBTQ characters and relationships into the canon. There’s a reason that Kirk/Spock shippers are often credited with helping to create fandom culture as we know it now — LGBTQ fans have been here since day one, and have used fanfiction and fanart to explore relationships that the canon hasn’t always explored to the fullest degree. Representation matters, even if it is rep coming from a story written by fellow fans.

And so, in honor of Valentine's Day, we’re celebrating the Star Trek fanfiction community and their favorite ships. We sorted through Archive Of Our Own — one of the largest fanfiction sites on the web, in addition to being a fan-funded nonprofit organization — to grab the stats for the 15 most written about Star Trek pairings. Does your favorite ‘ship make the list? Read on to find out.