The Star Trek: Discovery Season Four Mid-Season Primer

Zora, the sentient computer inside Discovery, is also hailed as a new species after lengthy debates about her existence and whether or not she poses a threat. Over the seven-episode first half of the season, Zora has grown her own personality, chosen her own name, and acts out of a desire to protect the crew, who she views as family. Only time will tell what the future holds for her, though we did get a peek at it in the Short Treks episode “Calypso.”

In the midseason finale, Dr. Ruon Tarka revealed that he had a weapon capable of destroying the DMA, but Burnham urged a diplomatic approach to deal with Species 10-C, as the weapon could be seen as an act of war. Determined to save other planets from his home’s fate, Book and Tarka head out with the intent to stop the anomaly, leaving Queen Grudge safely behind on the Discovery. Tarka also reveals to Book that he plans to use the DMA creators’ power source to travel to an alternate universe — one in which the Burn never occurred.

Of course, this leaves us with a lot of mysteries still left to solve. Who created the DMA? Where are they from, and what is their goal? Will Book return to the Discovery? All these questions and more have kept fans guessing and we cannot wait to see what this next half of the season gives us.