Recap: Star Trek: Discovery - "Kobayashi Maru"

Welcome to Star Trek: Discovery’s fourth season! Set roughly five months after “That Hope Is You, Part 2,” a sizable amount of time has passed since our last check-in with the U.S.S. Discovery-A’s crew. Following Osyraa’s defeat and the Emerald Chain’s collapse in the third season finale, the Federation has been experiencing a resurgence and using its newfound dilithium supply to reconnect with both member and non-member planets.

Captain Michael Burnham (wearing a fancy new captains’ jacket, just as Jean-Luc Picard did in “Darmok”) and Cleveland “Book” Booker undertake one such mission, attempting to smooth relations with the Alshain, a species that exists in harmony with butterfly-like creatures and remains suspicious about the Federation’s intentions. After a misunderstanding over Queen Grudge’s status as a pet or prisoner, the Alshain take to the sky and pursue Burnham and Book in an exciting chase.

The captain and her crew salvage the situation by noticing the Alshain’s erratic paths, deducing that the satellites which orbit the planet actually help guide the natives in flight. With a quick fix from Discovery’s DOTs and a gift of dilithium, Burnham averts disaster and impresses the local emperor.