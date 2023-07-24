The Official Star Trek Universe Guide to San Diego Comic-Con 2022

We’re mere days away from the Star Trek universe’s return to San Diego Comic-Con 2022!

Cadets, dust off your dress uniform and polish off those pips because we have plenty of events, panels, and activations in and around the convention floor for you to survey.

As your commander, StarTrek.com has a handy guide for navigating your way through the Terran surface known as San Diego.

From Thursday, July 21 through Sunday, July 24, StarTrek.com will be on the ground in San Diego presenting all the latest news, stage events, and updates from every corner of the Star Trek universe.