The Official Star Trek Universe Guide to San Diego Comic-Con 2022
Get all the info on events, panels, activations, and more! Join us in and around the comic convention!
We’re mere days away from the Star Trek universe’s return to San Diego Comic-Con 2022!
Cadets, dust off your dress uniform and polish off those pips because we have plenty of events, panels, and activations in and around the convention floor for you to survey.
As your commander, StarTrek.com has a handy guide for navigating your way through the Terran surface known as San Diego.
From Thursday, July 21 through Sunday, July 24, StarTrek.com will be on the ground in San Diego presenting all the latest news, stage events, and updates from every corner of the Star Trek universe. Stay up-to-date with everything happening on a minute-by-minute basis by following @StarTrek on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
PANELS
Thursday, July 21
- Star Trek: Where No Comic Book Has Gone Before
11 – 12 PM | Room 28DE
Reaching its milestone 400th issue this year, IDW is the most prolific Star Trek comic book publisher of all time . . . and they're just getting started! IDW editor Heather Antos is joined by Scott Tipton (The Mirror War), Mike Johnson (Picard: Stargazer), and Jody Houser (Trills) to reflect on 2022's epic comics, while Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly transport fans to whole new worlds of adventure as they relate the secrets of a wild new Star Trek initiative to come!
Friday, July 22
- Across the Universe and Your Screens: The Star Trek Experience
10:30 – 11:30 AM | Location 29CD
Since Star Trek first arrived on TV screens in 1966, it has spawned multiple franchises and timelines spanning film, TV, video games and more. This year marks a new adventure for the galactic saga with the arrival of Strange New Worlds on Paramount+. Paramount’s Erika Winterholler will speak to the newest addition to the franchise and the importance of partners such as leading video game company Scopely, who help keep fans engaged with the beloved IP and its expanding timelines. Alongside Erika, David Eckelberry of Scopely will discuss how the game team keeps up with the ever-expanding franchise for its popular title Star Trek Fleet Command (the most engaging Star Trek mobile game today) and why it’s important. Talent from Strange New Worlds will also join the discussion to dive into how they brought their character to life on screen, what it’s like to be part of the historic franchise, and how the character’s journey plays out in-game.
- How to Work in Costumes for Film and TV
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM | Room 9
Costume professionals will discuss how each of their specialties add to the craft and how they individually came to be in the industry. This panel will include costume designers Kym Barrett, Christopher Lawrence, assistant costume designer Garnet Filo (Star Trek: Picard), costume illustrator Gloria Kim (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds), and “specialty custom made” Dorothy Bulac-Eriksen (Star Trek: Picard), moderated by Clarissa Cruz from Entertainment Weekly.
- Design for TV and Film: The Art of Neville Page
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM | Room 23ABC
Neville Page (Avatar, Star Trek Discovery, Picard, Strange New Worlds) will be discussing the use of traditional techniques as well as the latest technologies that allow for greater exploration in design and communication. He will be joined by Todd Cherniawsky (Star Trek Picard, ObiWan, Distant). Neville and Todd have worked together over the years combining talents and techniques on many popular and successful films and TV shows.
- No Illogical Choices: The Star Trek: Resurgence Interactive Experience
4:30 – 5:30 PM | Room 6BCF
Presenting scenes from the upcoming narrative adventure game Star Trek: Resurgence with Andrea Rene (co-founder, What’s Good Games), Dan Martin (lead writer), Mike Johnson (writer Star Trek: Countdown), Andrew Grant (writer), and Henry Alonso Myers (writer, executive producer Star Trek: Strange New Worlds). They discuss, argue, and opine about the choices and dilemmas presented in the game, then help play out those choices in real-time (with lots of participation from the audience). Q&A to follow.
Saturday, July 23
- Star Trek universe
12:45 – 2:15 PM | Hall H
The fan-favorite Star Trek universe panel returns to San Diego Comic-Con, featuring exclusive back-to-back conversations with the casts and executive producers from Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds as they discuss the latest seasons of their hit series and tease what's ahead, along with a few reveals and surprises. Moderated by actress and Star Trek: Picard Season 2 director, Lea Thompson (Back to the Future).
Star Trek: Picard cast members scheduled to appear include Patrick Stewart and Gates McFadden, alongside executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Rod Roddenberry.
Star Trek: Lower Decks will feature voice cast members Jack Quaid, Tawny Newsome, Noël Wells and Dawnn Lewis and creator and executive producer Mike McMahan, executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Rod Roddenberry.
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will have its Hall H debut with cast members Anson Mount, Ethan Peck, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding and the latest addition to the cast, Paul Wesley, along with executive producers Henry Alonso Myers, Alex Kurtzman and Rod Roddenberry.
Sunday, July 24
- Exploring the Science in Science-Fiction
12 – 1 PM | Location 24ABC
Dr. Erin Macdonald (Star Trek science advisor), Dr. James T. Keane, Dr. Tiffany Kataria, and Daniel W. Rasmus will answer fans’ deepest questions about the science behind science fiction. Moderated by Alyssa Rasmus.
OFF-SITE
- Paramount+ Presents STAR TREK’S 10 FORWARD: THE EXPERIENCE
Thursday, July 21 – Sunday, July 24
340 Fifth Ave, San Diego, 92101
Age requirement: 21+ with valid ID
Step foot inside this one-of-a-kind immersive Star Trek experience with tasty food, intergalactic drinks, a multitude of photo opportunities and interactive activations. Walk away with exclusive merch you can only buy at the experience. All species are welcome to attend including Vulcans, Kelpiens, Saurians, Cardassians, and Humans.
While tickets for 10 Forward: The Experience sold out quickly, you can still purchase exclusive merch and enjoy a beverage outdoors in the official STARFLEET OUTPOST beer garden. Entry is first come, first served. Live long and prosper!
- Paramount+ x FANDOM Party
Thursday, July 21
Hard Rock Hotel Rooftop
- Wrath of P’Khan Coolhaus Ice Cream Truck
Saturday, July 23, 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, PT (or while supplies last)
Petco Park Interactive Zone | 100 Park Blvd, San Diego, CA 92101
In celebration of the 40th anniversary of Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, women-owned ice cream brand Coolhaus will be bringing fans in San Diego free, limited-edition Wrath of P’Khan ice cream sandwiches via a branded truck.
CONVENTION FLOOR & MERCH
- Paramount+ Interactive Booth Space | Booth #3529
Travel a portal to Paramount Mountain where fans will have the opportunity to visit and interact with the iconic Paramount Mountain and some of the characters from Star Trek, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Spongebob Squarepants and Halo, who live there now. After making the climb, you will be led to a game where they can win different swag as well as take a photo to share on social media. Don’t miss the Star Trek sticker giveaways and check out new Star Trek Playmates figures, phasers, and more!
- Nickelodeon | Booth #4113
Don’t miss the immersive booth and be sure to grab posters from Star Trek: Prodigy and more!
Be sure to visit our partners at their booths for a look at their Star Trek merch, get glimpses of upcoming releases, and more!
- Diamond Collectibles | Booth #2607
- IDW Comics | Booth #2729
- PopMinded by Hallmark | Booth #1505
- Little Brown Books | Booth #1116
- Running Press | Booth #1116
- Hero Within | Booth #1943
- Gallery Books | Booth #1128
- Sideshow Collectibles | Booth #1929
SCREENING
Wednesday, July 20
- Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
7:40 PM - 9:33 PM | Grand 5, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
Celebrating its 40th anniversary with a screening! An opponent from Admiral James T. Kirk’s past steals a life-giving device that could be used as a planetary scale weapon. Kirk and his loyal crew must use every trick they know to defeat the augmented human: KHAAAAAAN!!
