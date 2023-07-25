"The Naked Time"... 50 Years Later

Speaking of Stewart Moss, StarTrek.com interviewed the actor last year. He recounted his last scene in the episode, noting that, "emotionally unglued, I have dialogue that is off the wall, questioning our mission in space, building to a self-hatred that ends in a struggle with two other crew members over a butter knife which I fall on, wounding myself and eventually dying. Worried that I’d go over the top, I asked Marc to make sure I wasn’t too big. He told me not to worry, what I was doing was believable. This was just another part in just another television show, nothing extraordinary about it. Little did I know. After the show aired I got a note in the mail from John D. F. Black, the writer and an associate producer on the show, thanking me for making him look good. Much appreciated." Go HERE to read the full interview.