The Evolution of Wesley Crusher

In “Journey’s End,” Wesley’s mother, Dr. Beverly Crusher, returns to the ship and finds it hard to reconnect with him. This leads the young man to seek solace elsewhere in Dr. Stubbs. The subtle teleplay from Michael Piller presents Dr. Stubbs and Wesley’s other role model figure, Captain Picard, as alternatives to one another, looking at the impact both would have as surrogate fathers for a teenager without one. Whilst the dedicated scientist is clearly imperfect and flawed, he’s the same sort of person that Wesley could end up as in the years to come if he doesn’t keep his humanity in check. It’s easy to see why Dr. Stubbs is initially appealing, as he comes across initially as an alternative to Picard; their characters share a mutual hunger for science and the unknown whilst their passion for baseball is incredibly heartfelt.

However, Dr. Stubbs lets his ego consume him to the point where it puts lives on the Enterprise in danger, placing Wesley in a situation where he must realize that his own mistakes may make him responsible. The fact that he might be struggling is hard for him to admit, and his scenes with his mother and Guinan keep him grounded, steering him back towards the right track. It’s these moments that separate him from Dr. Stubbs, keeping his influence restricted to a cautionary tale and humanizing Wesley without losing his appeal as a character.

His struggles and hard work pay off consistently over the series, but not without great cost, as we see him pursue his Starfleet Academy dreams. “Coming of Age” and “Ménage à Troi” aren’t afraid to show Wesley failing, showing he has no easy route towards his ambition. “Coming of Age” finds him failing at his first attempt at passing the Starfleet entrance exams; but ultimately, he sacrifices those dreams in “Ménage à Troi” when he comes into his own and saves key crewmembers of the Enterprise instead of taking part in the entrance examination. As a result, he loses the opportunity to enter the Academy, but is in turn promoted to the rank of a full Ensign. Given his achievements so far in the series, it feels completely earned.

In “Final Mission,” Wesley finally joins Starfleet Academy, but only after more hard work. After being stranded on a desert planet as a direct result of a mining shuttle accident, Wesley is forced into a situation where he has to work to save Picard’s life after the death of Captain Dirgo. It’s an episode that goes from strength to strength, highlighting how much the friendship between Wesley and Picard has evolved from their early days of Picard's disdain, with their farewell being one of the more tender and emotionally charged moments of the series. Their bond is heavy and sincere, working as much as a stepping stone for Picard’s development as it does for Wesley; Picard reminded of his own youth and mortality as he spends most of the episode completely reliant on Wesley’s help. It’s a touching moment when Picard admits that he doesn’t see Wesley as just a child anymore, but as someone who he envies, being “just at the beginning of the adventure.”