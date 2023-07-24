The Case For the Vulcan Salute During COVID-19

Like so many others, my interactions with others have changed. I still wear a mask in public, take sanitizing wipes out whenever I go to the grocery store because I can’t be sure if my grocery store is still sanitizing carts, and take some hand sanitizer for my personal use.

At the grocery store I notice that people now step out of the way when I want to reach for an item. I, too, choose to wait for someone at a safe distance if they’re looking for something I also want. I recognize these rites of patience, and have resorted to nodding to people or using my face a bit more often to acknowledge their presence.

I wash my hands after handling my groceries and wipe down surfaces. The dynamic of social distancing has changed my friendships and relationships. I haven’t seen anyone outside of my family in months now, but I know it’s also for the best.

Once we find a solution to this people will probably view germs, viruses, and close contact differently. Scholars are already theorizing how COVID-19 may change architecture, but perhaps it could also change how we greet each other for a long time to come.

The Vulcan salute has been on my mind lately. Star Trek fans know that Leonard Nimoy searched withinhis Jewish roots to come up with the greeting. He felt that humans who saw Vulcans for the first time would need to see something special too, and so he adapted the salute, which normally uses two hands, to a gesture that only uses one.

But after the collective grief the world has faced, we can also remember that Vulcans also tell the receiver of this gesture to do one thing: “Live long, and prosper.” As many of us deal with loss of many things: routines, jobs, people we love, and even old beliefs in 2020, we must adjust to how to move our bodies as part of our new normal.

May we adapt no-contact greetings that show how much we love and care for one another. As they led us into our warp era after humanity’s First Contact, perhaps Vulcans and their traditional salute can be a beacon in the light as we emerge from the specter of Corona. Vulcans can help us with this.