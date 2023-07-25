The Allied Flight Deck Cruiser Bundle

Starfleet shipyards have begun producing a resurrected design from a founding species of the Federation – the Tellarite Pralim Flight-Deck Assault Cruiser [T6]. Meanwhile, shipyards across the Klingon Empire are embracing the designs of their Orion allies, and are producing the Orion Blackguard Flight-Deck Assault Cruiser [T6]. Not to be outdone, the Romulan Republic has moved in the direction of making their tenuous partnership with the Suliban more official, by cooperating on the design and creation of the Suliban Silik Flight-Deck Assault Cruiser [T6].

These starships are available in the C-Store and can be purchased by level 50 players (Vice Admiral and Lieutenant General ranks). Each of these Flight-Deck Assault Cruisers will have a Fleet variant made available upon release. All three faction variants share the same Universal Console and Starship Trait.

Items and Abilities

Console - Universal – I.F.F. Manipulator

This specialized suite of I.F.F. scramblers may be used to temporarily force your enemies to fight amongst themselves for a short period of time. The primary target of the ability will be assigned as a primary opposing threat to all of their nearby allies, while targeting sensors become incapable of separating friend from foe. In addition to this, the primary target's damage resistance will also be reduced by an amount inversely proportionate to the number of foes confused (debuff is stronger if fewer foes are confused).

This console also provides a passive boost to Critical Severity with Directed Energy Weapons, and Engineering Readiness.

This console may be equipped in any console slot, on the Tellarite Pralim Flight-Deck Assault Cruiser, Orion Blackguard Flight-Deck Assault Cruiser, or Suliban Silik Flight-Deck Assault Cruiser, or their Fleet variants. You may only have one of these consoles equipped at a time.

Starship Trait

After achieving level 5 in your Flight-Deck Assault Cruiser, you will unlock the Majority/Minority Starship Trait. While this Trait is active, the number of Allies and Foes within 10km of you will be counted. Depending upon whether you are in the Minority (Foes outnumber Allies) or the Majority (Allies equal or outnumber Foes), you gain different combat benefits.