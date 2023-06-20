Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season Three Arriving on Digital, DVD, & Blu-ray

Season three is also coming to DVD, Blu-ray™, and a Limited Edition 4K UHD Steelbook® on March 3, 2026, and is now available for preorder!

Internationally, the season will also be available on DVD, Blu-ray, and Limited Edition 4K UHD Steelbook** beginning:

February 23rd in the UK

March 11th in France

March 13th in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland

March 25th in Japan

and April 22nd in Australia

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is based on the years Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise. The series follows Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck), and Number One (Rebecca Romijn) in the years before Captain Kirk (Paul Wesley) boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.

In season three, when we reconnect with the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, still under the command of Captain Pike, they face the conclusion of season two’s harrowing encounter with the Gorn. But new life and civilizations await, including a villain that will test our characters’ grit and resolve.