    Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

    Published Dec 8, 2026

    Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season Three Arriving on Digital, DVD, & Blu-ray

    Packed with over three hours of special features!

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Strange New Worlds Season 3 Steelbook image with discs and stickers laid out in front of the open book

    StarTrek.com

    The crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise is back in action as Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season three is now available on digital!

    The season three digital collection includes every adventure-filled episode and over three hours of special features, including featurettes, gag reels, and deleted and extended scenes!

    Special Features*

    • Exploring New Worlds
    • Personal Log: Melissa Navia 
    • Virtual Visionaries 
    • VFX Flights
    • Gag Reel (Season 3)
    • Gag Reel (Episode 304)
    • Deleted/Extended Scenes 
    Strange New Worlds Season 3 Steelbook image with discs and stickers laid out in front of the book cover.

    StarTrek.com

    Season three is also coming to DVD, Blu-ray™, and a Limited Edition 4K UHD Steelbook® on March 3, 2026, and is now available for preorder!

    Internationally, the season will also be available on DVD, Blu-ray, and Limited Edition 4K UHD Steelbook** beginning: 

    • February 23rd in the UK
    • March 11th in France
    • March 13th in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland
    • March 25th in Japan
    • and April 22nd in Australia

    Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is based on the years Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise. The series follows Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck), and Number One (Rebecca Romijn) in the years before Captain Kirk (Paul Wesley) boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.

    In season three, when we reconnect with the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, still under the command of Captain Pike, they face the conclusion of season two’s harrowing encounter with the Gorn. But new life and civilizations await, including a villain that will test our characters’ grit and resolve.

    *Special features are only available at select retailers.
    **Available formats may vary by market.

    Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., the U.K., Latin America, Australia, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Japan. The series is also available on Paramount+ in Canada. It streams on SkyShowtime in the Nordics, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal and Central and Eastern Europe. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

