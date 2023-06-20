Published Dec 8, 2026
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season Three Arriving on Digital, DVD, & Blu-ray
Packed with over three hours of special features!
The crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise is back in action as Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season three is now available on digital!
The season three digital collection includes every adventure-filled episode and over three hours of special features, including featurettes, gag reels, and deleted and extended scenes!
Special Features*
- Exploring New Worlds
- Personal Log: Melissa Navia
- Virtual Visionaries
- VFX Flights
- Gag Reel (Season 3)
- Gag Reel (Episode 304)
- Deleted/Extended Scenes
Season three is also coming to DVD, Blu-ray™, and a Limited Edition 4K UHD Steelbook® on March 3, 2026, and is now available for preorder!
Internationally, the season will also be available on DVD, Blu-ray, and Limited Edition 4K UHD Steelbook** beginning:
- February 23rd in the UK
- March 11th in France
- March 13th in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland
- March 25th in Japan
- and April 22nd in Australia
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is based on the years Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise. The series follows Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck), and Number One (Rebecca Romijn) in the years before Captain Kirk (Paul Wesley) boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.
In season three, when we reconnect with the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, still under the command of Captain Pike, they face the conclusion of season two’s harrowing encounter with the Gorn. But new life and civilizations await, including a villain that will test our characters’ grit and resolve.