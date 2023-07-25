Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: Enterprise

    Published Feb 22, 2013

    STO Blog: Designing The Andorian Kumari Escorts

    STO Blog: Designing The Andorian Kumari Escorts

    By Ian "JamJamz" Richards

    The Andorians have been in need of a ship for quite some time. Rightfully so, they're awesome. And at last it was time to build it. I have to be totally honest; I was very excited about it. Nobody can say "no" to a ship with two huge wing-mounted cannons, especially three of them. The brainstorming meeting about the ship was actually pretty easy, as everyone agreed that the cannons were going to be an important part of the gameplay of these vessels, and the new look would be heavily inspired by the Kumari, the most-familiar Andorian ship seen in Star Trek: Enterprise.





    Enterprise
    HERE




    C-Store




    Star Trek Online

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top