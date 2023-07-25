STO Blog: Designing The Andorian Kumari Escorts

The Andorians have been in need of a ship for quite some time. Rightfully so, they're awesome. And at last it was time to build it. I have to be totally honest; I was very excited about it. Nobody can say "no" to a ship with two huge wing-mounted cannons, especially three of them. The brainstorming meeting about the ship was actually pretty easy, as everyone agreed that the cannons were going to be an important part of the gameplay of these vessels, and the new look would be heavily inspired by the Kumari, the most-familiar Andorian ship seen in Star Trek: Enterprise.