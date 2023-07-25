StarTrek.com Vault: A Finale Call Sheet

Tidbits from the flip side of the call sheet include: stunts, such as "Aliens blown up" and "Archer decked;" set lighting -- Reed alert; props required were MACO gear, Armadillo case, Frankenstein monster, photo of Trip, Trip's personal stuff, alien weapons. The FX Coordinator was Rich Ratliff, an industry veteran who'd previously worked on Voyager and went on to work on Star Trek (2009). Credited as Lab Makeup (part of the Makeup & Hair unit) was Earl Ellis, who'd previously plied his craft on Voyager and later on Star Trek (2009), as well as The Cabin in the Woods.