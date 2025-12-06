Exclusive Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Clip Revealed at CCXP 2025

Paramount+ today unveiled a new exclusive scene from its original series Star Trek: Starfleet Academy during the Paramount+ presentation at CCXP in São Paolo, Brazil, one of the largest fan conventions in the world. The series will premiere globally with 2 episodes on Thursday, January 15 on Paramount+.

Series guest star Paul Giamatti, who plays the Klingon and Tellarite “Nus Braka,” was on site to reveal the exclusive scene on stage at CCXP. In the scene, the U.S.S Athena, which serves as both the school and ship for the Starfleet Cadets, comes under sudden attack, only for the assailant to be revealed as Nus Braka.