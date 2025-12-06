Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: Starfleet Academy

    Published Dec 6, 2025

    Exclusive Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Clip Revealed at CCXP 2025

    The new series premieres January 15th!

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Starfleet Academy key art with cadets laying in a group on grass

    StarTrek.com

    Paramount+ today unveiled a new exclusive scene from its original series Star Trek: Starfleet Academy during the Paramount+ presentation at CCXP in São Paolo, Brazil, one of the largest fan conventions in the world. The series will premiere globally with 2 episodes on Thursday, January 15 on Paramount+.

    Series guest star Paul Giamatti, who plays the Klingon and Tellarite “Nus Braka,” was on site to reveal the exclusive scene on stage at CCXP. In the scene, the U.S.S Athena, which serves as both the school and ship for the Starfleet Cadets, comes under sudden attack, only for the assailant to be revealed as Nus Braka. 

    Star Trek: Starfleet Academy introduces viewers to a young group of cadets who come together to pursue a common dream of hope and optimism. Under the watchful and demanding eyes of their instructors, they discover what it takes to become Starfleet officers as they navigate blossoming friendships, explosive rivalries, first loves and a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself.

    The series stars Holly Hunter as the Chancellor of Starfleet Academy, the Starfleet cadets played by Sandro Rosta, Karim Diané, Kerrice Brooks, George Hawkins and Bella Shepard, plus Zoë Steiner, Tig Notaro, Robert Picardo, and guest stars Oded Fehr, Mary Wiseman, as well as recurring guest stars Gina Yashere and Paul Giamatti.

    Star Trek: Starfleet Academy will be available to stream exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., the U.K., Latin America, Australia, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Japan. The series is also available on Paramount+ in Canada. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

