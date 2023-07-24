Facing My Fears with Captain Janeway

Eventually, my sisters and I made a deal with our dad; on weekdays, we’d only watch one hour of TV after school. Our lies concealed as our parents worked till seven in the evening. Any cold item from the freezer carefully wrapped in tea towels and placed strategically on top of an old hearty television set will erase any evidence of its use. This way, my sisters and I indulged in different shows across different genres, from trash TV to sci-fi.

Over the months, we each developed a favorite show. Mine was the 5 pm reruns of Star Trek: Voyager. I’d known about the franchise and had watched a couple of classic episodes from The Original Series and Animated Series, but Voyager went beyond entertainment for me. It filled me with joy and, though I didn’t recognize it the time, made me contemplate a future for humanity where equality and integrity were prioritized. It also filled me with pride that Voyager was led by a woman! An intelligent, assertive, full-timbre voiced, calculating, and compassionate woman named Captain Kathryn Janeway. My connection to the captain was influenced by the recognition that I too wanted to grow up to be a woman of substance; but, it also went beyond that. I encountered Janeway in a time when my 11-year old mind was still trying to make sense of the fears and phobias I never openly spoke about; when I was trying to anchor myself in the ‘normalcy’ I perceived in other children, including my own sisters. In Janeway, my child’s mind saw a woman intentionally doing her best to lead, live, respect, and be respected even as she dealt with the burdens of leadership. Her imperfections, which she never tried to hide, were comforting.

Of all the episodes of Voyager I watched in those evenings after school, one stayed in my mind, and remains the most poignant for me even 22 years later. In Season 2’s ”The Thaw,” Janeway and her crew responded to a distress call from a planet they were flying past, only to discover a group of people in stasis whose minds were connectedly trapped in a virtual world. The crew managed to infiltrate this virtual world and find the captive minds stuck in a tormenting and never-ending circus run by a character called 'The Clown.'