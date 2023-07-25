Star Trek Vault: TNG "Farpoint" Promo Video

StarTrek.com has once again dug into our Star Trek Vault, which is loaded with memorabilia, collectibles and old publicity materials. And for this month's visit we pulled out the VHS video -- yes videotape!! -- of the Star Trek: The Next Generation pilot, "Encounter at Farpoint." This video isn't the one sent to journalists in advance of the show's debut in 1987, but rather the one that was sent to writers a few yeas later to promote the show's upcoming arrival on VHS.