Star Trek: The Pod Directive — The Jeff Russo Episode

We couldn’t have asked for a better guest for the final episode of Star Trek: The Pod Directive! Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard composer Jeff Russo joins Tawny and Paul in the studio. A former member of the rock band Tonic, Russo walks us through his transition from studio albums to film and television composition, and the trio discusses what makes Star Trek’s music so iconic.

