Published Nov 9, 2020
Star Trek: The Pod Directive — The Jeff Russo Episode
The rock star turned composer talks to Tawny and Paul about composing Star Trek.
We couldn’t have asked for a better guest for the final episode of Star Trek: The Pod Directive! Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard composer Jeff Russo joins Tawny and Paul in the studio. A former member of the rock band Tonic, Russo walks us through his transition from studio albums to film and television composition, and the trio discusses what makes Star Trek’s music so iconic.
Show Notes and Further Reading:
- Read the story behind Star Trek V: The Final Frontier's special musical moment.
- The soundtrack for The Motion Picture can help you practice meditation and mindfulness, and maybe get some solid sleep!
