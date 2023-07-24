Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: Discovery

    Published Nov 9, 2020

    Star Trek: The Pod Directive — The Jeff Russo Episode

    The rock star turned composer talks to Tawny and Paul about composing Star Trek.

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    We couldn’t have asked for a better guest for the final episode of Star Trek: The Pod Directive! Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard composer Jeff Russo joins Tawny and Paul in the studio. A former member of the rock band Tonic, Russo walks us through his transition from studio albums to film and television composition, and the trio discusses what makes Star Trek’s music so iconic.

    Stay subscribed! Star Trek: The Pod Directive will return to this feed soon for season 2, featuring all new episodes, out of this world guests, and your favorite hosts: Tawny Newsome and Paul F. Tompkins! And, if you like what you hear, leave us a Stitcher review.

    Show Notes and Further Reading:

    Star Trek: The Pod Directive is the official Star Trek podcast. Subscribe to Star Trek: The Pod Directiveon Apple Podcasts, Spotify and all major podcast platforms.

